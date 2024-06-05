International Recap | Five Bianconeri in action

Tuesday, 4 June was an evening filled with international friendlies for the European teams preparing for the upcoming EURO 2024 tournament, which is scheduled to start on 14 June in Germany. Several Juventus players were in action, from the Italian national team players chosen by coach Luciano Spalletti to Kenan Yildiz and Dusan Vlahovic for their respective countries.

ITALY

In Italy’s friendly match against Turkey, Federico Chiesa was named in Luciano Spalletti’s starting line-up, remaining on the pitch for half the match and playing as an outside forward on the left behind Retegui. This role was also played by our very own Andrea Cambiaso in the second half - who came on in place of Orsolini to occupy the right flank - while in the last half-hour of the match there was also room for Nicolò Fagioli; called upon to replace Jorginho in the middle of the pitch. The match played in Bologna ended in a 0-0 draw.

TURKEY

Also involved in the goalless friendly between Italy and Turkey was Kenan Yildiz, who was called upon as a starter by coach Vincenzo Montella, and played the full 90 minutes for his side, showing his usual flashes of brilliance in attack, but unable to find the back of the net.

SERBIA

Dusan Vlahovic's Serbia was also involved in a friendly encounter, going down 2-1 against Austria in a match in which many Serie A players were seen on the pitch. The Juventus striker, who played from the start, featured for 75 minutes, before giving way to Jovic in the second half, while Kostic remained on the bench for the entire match.