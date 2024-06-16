International Recap | Chiesa MVP, Cambiaso debuts, and Italy win

Euro 2024 has kicked off, and there are nine Bianconeri flying the flags for their respective countries in Germany this summer. Saturday's games saw the first two Juventus players feature - with Andrea Cambiaso and Federico Chiesa appearing for Italy - and Sunday's action sees Wojciech Szczesny and Dusan Vlahovic take to the field.

Tek and Poland are up against the Netherlands before Dusan and Filip take on England later in the day.

Our boys got off to a winning start thanks to Italy's comeback victory over Albania as Group B got going. The opening 30 seconds couldn't have been worse, falling behind with just 23 seconds on the clock. But the Azzurri quickly regrouped and led after a quarter of an hour.

Chiesa started the game and was named as MVP - Player of the Match - while Andrea Cambiaso came off the bench with 77 minutes on the clock to help see the Azzurri through to the finish line. Both Federico Gatti and Nicolo Fagioli were on the bench for Italy.

Next up for the Italian Bianconeri is a game against Spain on Thursday.