International Recap | Assist for Chiesa, Weah scores

It was a weekend of friendly matches for the national teams preparing for the imminent start of the European Championships and the Copa America, matches that saw several Juventus players called up starring for their national sides.

From Italy to Brazil, passing through the performances of Serbia and the United States, this is how it all went down.

ITALY

In the last friendly before the start of the defence of their EURO 2024 campaign, three Bianconeri were chosen by coach Luciano Spalletti in the starting line-up in Italy's 1-0 win over Bosnia, with Nicolo Fagioli, Andrea Cambiaso and Federico Chiesa all taking to the field in Empoli from the start. All three put out a solid performance, with Chiesa providing the decisive assist: a left-footed cross into the middle to set up Frattesi's winner.

SERBIA

Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic's Serbia earned a 3-0 win in Sweden as they continued their build up to this summer's continental championships, with Milinkovic-Savic, Mitrovic and Tadic on target. Vlahovic was named in the starting line up and set up the goal that made it 2-0, while Kostic, who came on in the second half, served the counter-attacking assist to Tadic that sealed the deal.

USA

Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah's USA hit a stumbling block in their most recent friendly, going down 5-1 at home to Colombia. Both Bianconeri started the game, with Weah netting his side's only goal in the 58th minute.

BRAZIL

Gleison Bremer completed 90 minutes on the pitch for Brazil, leading his side's defence in their friendly match-up against Mexico. Brazil took a 2-0 lead yet Mexico drew level, before 17-year-old Endrick stepped up in the 96th minute to seal the late winner.