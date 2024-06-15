International Olympic Committee admits 25 "neutral" athletes from Russia and Belarus to 2024 Olympic Games

A photo Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games posters. Stock photo: Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has released a list of 25 "neutral" athletes holding Russian or Belarusian citizenships who have been allowed to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company, citing IOC’s website

Cycling: Tamara Dronova, Alyona Ivanchenko and Alexandr Vlasov (all representing Russia), Anna Tserakh (Belarus)

Gymnastics: Angela Bladtseva (Russia), Ivan Litvinovich and Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya (Belarus)

Weightlifting: Siuzanna Valodzka, Yauheni Tsikhantsou (Belarus)

Wrestling: Nachin Mongush, Shamil Mamedov, Arslan Bagaev, Abdulla Kurbanov, Alan Ostaev, Magomed Murtazaliev, Natalya Malysheva, Veronika Chumikova, Alina Kasabieva, Elizaveta Petliakova (Russia);

Yahor Akulich, Uladzislau Kazlou, Abubakar Khaslakhanau, Dzmitri Zarubski, Viyaleta Rebikava, Krystsina Sazykina (Belarus)

The results of the neutrality tests in other sports will be announced later. It should be noted that in taekwondo, no representative of Russia or Belarus has been recognised as an Individual Neutral Athlete.

The 2024 Olympic Games will take place from 26 July to 11 August.

