International Mystery: United knows little about friendly foe FC Juarez

Jun. 18—There's an international shroud of mystery hovering over New Mexico United's Wednesday night match at Isotopes Park.

United will entertain FC Juarez in an international friendly — and that's where the mystery begins.

The visitors compete in Liga MX, Mexico's top division, and that league is still in preseason. Asked about his scouting report for FC Juarez, NMU coach Eric Quill had relatively little to offer.

"Their last game was in April," he said. "They have a lot of new faces, some we don't have a lot of information on. We've studied profiles and looked at their tendencies from the past, but really we're going to take a good guess at it."

The lack of scouting material serves as an advantage to FC Juarez, which has easy access to video of New Mexico's previous matches this season. Still, Quill and his players are looking forward to squaring off against a popular regional foe with impressive credentials.

"FC Juarez is a quality side," Quill said. "For us, it's a lot like playing (MLX) Real Salt Lake. They have a lot of quality on their roster and we need to be up for it and take it seriously."

Forward Greg Hurst agreed.

"I know it's a friendly," he said, "but as a player, you always want to test yourself against opponents like this. I know it'll be a difficult game and there's always pressure to perform well in front of the fans."

With Juarez and Albuquerque separated by only 268 miles, Wednesday's crowd figures to include members of the "Bravos de Juarez" in the stands. Quill hopes to give both fan bases an entertaining show.

"I want to be aggressive. I want to score goals," Quill said. "Obviously, we have a game Saturday night (vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC), but this is not an exhibition game in my eyes. I see it more as an opportunity for guys to show what they can do and earn time in Saturday's game."

In the interest of not providing too much scouting information to FC Juarez, Quill did not tip his hand regarding Wednesday's United lineup. But with a USL Championship Western Division home game looming, he conceded that NMU will go deep into its bench against FC Juarez.

"Yeah, we'll rotate guys," he said. "But it's important for us to play well and be able to build off this game. In terms of building confidence and a positive mind set, this game matters."

United's roster includes several players who were either born, grew up or played soccer in Mexico, adding an extra layer of excitement and motivation. That group includes Sergio Rivas, Jacobo Reyes and Nicky Hernandez, and Arturo Astorga grew up just across the border in El Paso.

Other United players are simply eager to square off against an international foe.

"This will be my very first international friendly," defender Abdi Mohamed said. "I'm looking forward to it a lot. It's a great test for the entire team, going up against one of the top teams in Mexico."

While New Mexico's preparation may not be up it's usual, detailed level, Quill believes there's much to be gained from Wednesday's contest.

"We're doing our best to give our guys information about who they're going up against," Quill said. "We'll be as prepared as possible. But we'll also have to make some in-game adjustments and that's a great test for us, figuring out what works, what doesn't and how to adjust and adapts."

Mohamed said he prefers to keep things relatively simple for the midweek match.

"It'll be different without our usual preparation," he said, "but in a way it's like every other match. Once the whistle blows, there's one goal and that's to win."