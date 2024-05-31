International Magpies: Young Lion Leo reaches Euros quarter-finals

A number of Newcastle United players could be set to represent their countries during this summer's international window, with both EURO 2024 and the Copa América coming up over the next few months. Here's our guide to when and where the Magpies' stars will be in action...



Leo Shahar

Tuesday 21st May

France Under-17s 0 England Under-17s 4

Ammochostos Stadium

The young Lions got off to a flying start in their European Under-17 Championship Group D campaign following an impressive victory against the 2022 champions in Cyprus, with Shahar assisting Mikey Moore's opening goal inside two minutes.

Further strikes from Baylee Dipepa, Moore and Ethan Nwaneri added gloss to the scoreline for Greg Lincoln's side, with Shahar playing the full 90 minutes in Larnaca.

Friday 24th May

Portugal Under-17s 4 England Under-17s 1

Ammochostos Stadium

Shahar was handed another start for England's youngsters as well as playing the full 90 minutes but the Newcastle full-back, who joined the Magpies from boyhood club Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer, ended up on the losing side.

Monday 27th May

England Under-17s 3 Spain Under-17s 1

Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium

England sealed a quarter-final clash with Italy as goals from Shim Mheuka, Moore and Nwaneri proved the difference, with Shahar withdrawn after 72 minutes.

Thursday 30th May

Italy Under-17s vs England Under-17s

AEK Arena - George Karapatakis

Kick-off 6:30pm BST

Bruno Guimarães

Bruno Guimarães has been named in the Brazil squad ahead of this summer's Copa América finals in the United States.

The South American midfielder - who covered the most distance of any Premier League player during the 2023/24 campaign (423km) - has been named as part of a 23-man squad by Dorival Júnior, with the Seleção set to take on Mexico and USA in warm-up fixtures prior to the start of the tournament.

Guimarães, who was named in Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup finals squad in Qatar, has 20 senior caps to his name.

Sunday 9th June

Mexico vs Brazil

Kyle Field

Kick-off 1:30am BST

Thursday 13th June

United States vs Brazil

Camping World Stadium

Kick-off 12:00am BST

Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon have both been named in the provisional England squad ahead of this summer's European Championships in Germany.

The duo - who were both nominated for the Premier League Fan Team of the Season on Tuesday after stellar seasons with the Magpies - have been named as part of a 33-man squad by Gareth Southgate, with the Three Lions set to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina - at St. James' Park - and Iceland in warm-up matches prior to the start of the tournament.

Southgate must whittle his squad down to 26 by Friday, 7th June - the date of England's final pre-tournament friendly against Iceland at Wembley. Gordon won his first senior caps for his country against Brazil and Belgium in March, while Trippier - who has been to three major tournaments with the Three Lions - has 46 caps to his name.

Monday 3rd June

England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

St. James' Park

Kick-off 7:45pm BST

Friday 7th June

England vs Iceland

Wembley Stadium

Kick-off 7:45pm BST

Fabian Schär

Fabian Schär has been named in the provisional Switzerland squad ahead of next month's European Championship finals in Germany.

The Swiss centre-back has been named as part of Murat Yakin's 38-man squad, with the 2020 quarter-finalists facing Estonia and Austria in friendly encounters before facing Hungary, Scotland and Germany in Group A of the major tournament.

Schär, part of his country's impressive run to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals after notably knocking out France on penalties, has 80 senior caps to his name.

Tuesday 4th June

Switzerland vs Estonia

Swissporarena

Kick-off 7:15pm BST

Saturday 8th June

Switzerland vs Austria

AFG Arena

Kick-off 5:00pm BST

Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth

Alex Isak and Emil Krafth have both been named in Sweden's 26-man squad for two friendly fixtures in June.

Despite Sweden missing out on qualification for this summer's European Championships, Isak and Krafth could still feature for their country when facing Denmark and Serbia.

Isak, who was nominated for the Premier League's Player and Young Player of the Season after netting 21 English top-flight goals during the 2023/24 campaign, is situated on 44 senior caps while Krafth, who has represented his country at two major tournaments, has earned 46 senior appearances.

Wednesday 5th June

Denmark vs Sweden

Parken

Kick-off 6:00pm BST

Saturday 8th June

Sweden vs Austria

Friends Arena

Kick-off 5:00pm BST

Martin Dúbravka

Martin Dúbravka has been named in the provisional Slovakia squad ahead of next month's European Championship finals in Germany.

The veteran goalkeeper has been named as part of Francesco Calzona's 32-man squad, with Slovakia facing San Marino and Wales in warm-up fixtures before taking on Belgium, Ukraine and Romania in Group E of the highly-anticipated competition.

Dúbravka, who started all three of his country's group stage matches at Euro 2020, has accrued 42 senior caps since his international debut a decade ago.

Wednesday 5th June

Slovakia vs San Marino

Wiener Neustadt Arena

Kick-off 5:00pm BST

Sunday 9th June

Slovakia vs Wales

Štadion Antona Malatinského

Kick-off 7:45pm BST