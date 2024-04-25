International Island Games Association chief steps down

Jorgen Pettersson first took charge of the International Island Games Association in 2007 [Guernsey 2023]

Jorgen Pettersson is to step down as the head of the International Island Games Association (IIGA) after 17 years.

The administrator is taking on a new role as the speaker of Aland's parliament and will be replaced by Shetland's Andrew Inkster.

Pettersson has attended every Island Games since they started in 1985 either as an athlete - he was part of Aland's volleyball team for a decade - or an administrator.

He took charge of the IIGA during the 2007 games in Rhodes and led it during the seven subsequent editions of the bi-annual event.

He was also part of the group that decided to delay the 2021 games in Guernsey by two years due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I have served on the Executive Committee for a considerable time, cherishing every moment and every Games," Pettersson said.

"Thanks to the IIGA and together with my colleagues, I have forged friendships across the globe and encountered immense joy as well as learned how to confront unexpected challenges.

"While at times difficult and complex, the journey has been defined by joy and fulfillment. Together, we have made an enduring impact and the future is bright."

Inkster, who competed in shooting for Shetland in 2007 and became the chair of the Shetland Islands Games Association a year later, was made a vice chair of the IIGA at last summer's Island Games in Guernsey.

”I want to thank Jorgen Pettersson for his contribution to the IIGA over many years and his contribution to the development of an association that stands strong," Inkster said.

The next Island Games will take place in Orkney in the summer of 2025.