International friendly: Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina – probable line-ups

As Italy gear up for their final friendly ahead of EURO 2024, here is a reminder of Luciano Spaletti’s probable line-up as the Azzurri take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Stadio Castellani on Sunday evening.

Spalletti confirmed in his press conference on Saturday that Gianluca Scamacca, Nicolo Fagioli, Jorginho and Alessandro Buongiorno are set to start on Sunday evening.

Italy are also expected to shift systems from their recent 0-0 draw with Turkey, opting for a back three this time out. Buongiorno is tipped to be joined by Inter’s Matteo Darmian and Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori in the back line.

Elsewhere, Andrea Cambiaso and Federico Dimarco are expected to take up the wing-back positions in a bank of four in front of the defence.

Giacomo Raspadori and Lorenzo Pellegrini will likely start in the advanced roles, lying just behind Scamacca at centre-forward.

Kick-off is expected at 20.00 BST.

Italy (3-4-2-1): Vicario; Darmian, Buongiorno, Calafiori; Cambiaso, Jorginho, Fagioli, Dimarco; Raspadori, Pellegrini; Scamacca