International Fitness Academy Partners with Precision Nutrition to Bring Industry-Leading Nutrition and Change Psychology Courses, Certifications, and Software to Asia-Pacific Countries

Toronto, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition (PN), the world’s largest online nutrition and healthy lifestyle coaching and certification company today announces a new partnership with the International Fitness Academy (IFA), an Australian owned and operated fitness education company with over 30 years of industry experience. Through the partnership, IFA will be offering PN’s full suite of nutrition, change psychology, and health certificates, courses, and software to students and graduates of IFA’s training fitness education program. Together, the two companies will help set the standard for fitness professionals' education and career progressions in Australia, Southeast Asia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The educational programs and resources offered by PN and IFA provide fitness professionals with credible and flexible opportunities to expand their knowledge of the industry, while providing the support needed to be confident in their career. IFA supports students on their journey to join the fitness industry through an innovative and interactive learning experience, as well as ongoing support throughout their qualification to help them become successful. By introducing PN’s industry-leading certifications and courses to their community, IFA’s students and graduates can gain an education that goes beyond nutrition science to understand how to break down a client’s complex goals into a series of proven, sustainable practices that will lead to lasting changes.

“The fitness industry has undergone some rapid changes in the past 18-months, and it’s been fascinating to watch and be a part of this transformation,” said Rhys Davis, Chief Executive Officer of International Fitness Academy. “We have seen an acceleration of virtual education during the pandemic, which has really pushed the industry forward and forced a lot of positive change to how we learn and expand for the future. Our partnership with Precision Nutrition is about breaking boundaries in online learning and creating exciting opportunities for the next generation of fitness coaches.”

As a certified reseller for Precision Nutrition, IFA will be offering the following products to their customers in Australia, Southeast Asia, and the United Arab Emirates.

PN Level 1 Nutrition Certification: the world’s number one recommended nutrition certification—trusted by more than 150,000 health and fitness professionals in over 50 countries. Seasoned professionals or those brand-new to health and fitness can master the science of nutrition and the art of behavior-change coaching, to help their clients achieve sustainable results.

PN Level 2 Nutrition Certification Master Class: exclusively for PN Level 1 graduates who want to take their coaching skills to the highest possible level. This year-long Master Class is the industry’s only practice-based coaching mentorship program designed to help coaches deliver unparalleled results and retain up to ten times as many clients as before.

PN Academy: the ideal next step for nutrition professionals who want access to industry-leading continuing education. Subscribers can stay on the cutting-edge of nutrition science and coaching psychology with Research Insider, attend business-focused webinars with elite coaches, and connect with experts and peers in the exclusive PN Inner Circle community.

Specialized Courses and Advanced Certificates: PN’s Specialized Courses and Advanced Certificates help coaches learn new skills, establish their expertise in specific areas like change psychology, athlete nutrition, applied physiology, stress-management, or sleep performance, and earn continuing education credits (CECs) to build their credentials.

ProCoach Nutrition and Fitness Coaching Software: part client-management software, part behavior-change coaching tool, ProCoach provides the all-in-one solution needed to build a highly profitable nutrition coaching business—whether full-time or on the side.

“Precision Nutrition is grateful for the impact we’ve been able to have on fitness professionals’ evolving careers throughout the pandemic, while also helping to establish new norms for the health and wellness industry, overall. This includes navigating a new surge in demand for nutrition coaches across the world,” said Jason Crowe, VP, Partnerships & Business Development for Precision Nutrition. “PN is proud to join forces with IFA to extend the reach of our world-class courses, certifications, and software in the Asia-Pacific region and help fulfill the growing need for effective and qualified coaches.”

Those interested in learning more about the partnership or products can visit https://www.internationalfitnessacademy.com/become-a-certified-nutrition-coach/.

About International Fitness Academy

As a leading global education provider, International Fitness Academy (IFA) is reshaping and rethinking the fitness and wellness industry now and for future generations. In the face of COVID-19, IFA is at the forefront of education technology, developing innovative solutions to broaden the scope of online education and breaking down the barriers of isolated learning. At IFA, you can study Australian recognised and approved SIS30315 Certificate III in Fitness and SIS40215 Certificate IV in Fitness, or look at one of its International Master Trainer certificates all while gaining industry knowledge and on the job training through our global partners, like Precision Nutrition.

About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to becoming fitter, getting healthier, and improving performance. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need, over 150,000 coaches in over 140 countries use the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification—along with ProCoach, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Recognized as the number one recommended nutrition coaching certification by health, nutrition, and fitness professionals and the leader in customer satisfaction, Precision Nutrition offers the only nutrition certification endorsed by CrossFit®, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). The American Council on Exercise (ACE) and The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) also approve Precision Nutrition for its professionals’ continuing education credits. Internationally, Precision Nutrition’s certifications have gained endorsement from the European Register of Exercise Professionals (EREPS) and the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA).

In addition, Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women is a personalized, evidence-based healthy nutrition and lifestyle program, which has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies and helped over 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com.

