International Fitness Academy Partners with Precision Nutrition to Bring Industry-Leading Nutrition and Change Psychology Courses, Certifications, and Software to Asia-Pacific Countries

Precision Nutrition
·5 min read

Toronto, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition (PN), the world’s largest online nutrition and healthy lifestyle coaching and certification company today announces a new partnership with the International Fitness Academy (IFA), an Australian owned and operated fitness education company with over 30 years of industry experience. Through the partnership, IFA will be offering PN’s full suite of nutrition, change psychology, and health certificates, courses, and software to students and graduates of IFA’s training fitness education program. Together, the two companies will help set the standard for fitness professionals' education and career progressions in Australia, Southeast Asia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The educational programs and resources offered by PN and IFA provide fitness professionals with credible and flexible opportunities to expand their knowledge of the industry, while providing the support needed to be confident in their career. IFA supports students on their journey to join the fitness industry through an innovative and interactive learning experience, as well as ongoing support throughout their qualification to help them become successful. By introducing PN’s industry-leading certifications and courses to their community, IFA’s students and graduates can gain an education that goes beyond nutrition science to understand how to break down a client’s complex goals into a series of proven, sustainable practices that will lead to lasting changes.

“The fitness industry has undergone some rapid changes in the past 18-months, and it’s been fascinating to watch and be a part of this transformation,” said Rhys Davis, Chief Executive Officer of International Fitness Academy. “We have seen an acceleration of virtual education during the pandemic, which has really pushed the industry forward and forced a lot of positive change to how we learn and expand for the future. Our partnership with Precision Nutrition is about breaking boundaries in online learning and creating exciting opportunities for the next generation of fitness coaches.”

As a certified reseller for Precision Nutrition, IFA will be offering the following products to their customers in Australia, Southeast Asia, and the United Arab Emirates.

  • PN Level 1 Nutrition Certification: the world’s number one recommended nutrition certification—trusted by more than 150,000 health and fitness professionals in over 50 countries. Seasoned professionals or those brand-new to health and fitness can master the science of nutrition and the art of behavior-change coaching, to help their clients achieve sustainable results.

  • PN Level 2 Nutrition Certification Master Class: exclusively for PN Level 1 graduates who want to take their coaching skills to the highest possible level. This year-long Master Class is the industry’s only practice-based coaching mentorship program designed to help coaches deliver unparalleled results and retain up to ten times as many clients as before.

  • PN Academy: the ideal next step for nutrition professionals who want access to industry-leading continuing education. Subscribers can stay on the cutting-edge of nutrition science and coaching psychology with Research Insider, attend business-focused webinars with elite coaches, and connect with experts and peers in the exclusive PN Inner Circle community.

  • Specialized Courses and Advanced Certificates: PN’s Specialized Courses and Advanced Certificates help coaches learn new skills, establish their expertise in specific areas like change psychology, athlete nutrition, applied physiology, stress-management, or sleep performance, and earn continuing education credits (CECs) to build their credentials.

  • ProCoach Nutrition and Fitness Coaching Software: part client-management software, part behavior-change coaching tool, ProCoach provides the all-in-one solution needed to build a highly profitable nutrition coaching business—whether full-time or on the side.

“Precision Nutrition is grateful for the impact we’ve been able to have on fitness professionals’ evolving careers throughout the pandemic, while also helping to establish new norms for the health and wellness industry, overall. This includes navigating a new surge in demand for nutrition coaches across the world,” said Jason Crowe, VP, Partnerships & Business Development for Precision Nutrition. “PN is proud to join forces with IFA to extend the reach of our world-class courses, certifications, and software in the Asia-Pacific region and help fulfill the growing need for effective and qualified coaches.”

Those interested in learning more about the partnership or products can visit https://www.internationalfitnessacademy.com/become-a-certified-nutrition-coach/.

About International Fitness Academy

As a leading global education provider, International Fitness Academy (IFA) is reshaping and rethinking the fitness and wellness industry now and for future generations. In the face of COVID-19, IFA is at the forefront of education technology, developing innovative solutions to broaden the scope of online education and breaking down the barriers of isolated learning. At IFA, you can study Australian recognised and approved SIS30315 Certificate III in Fitness and SIS40215 Certificate IV in Fitness, or look at one of its International Master Trainer certificates all while gaining industry knowledge and on the job training through our global partners, like Precision Nutrition.

About Precision Nutrition
Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to becoming fitter, getting healthier, and improving performance. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need, over 150,000 coaches in over 140 countries use the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification—along with ProCoach, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Recognized as the number one recommended nutrition coaching certification by health, nutrition, and fitness professionals and the leader in customer satisfaction, Precision Nutrition offers the only nutrition certification endorsed by CrossFit®, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). The American Council on Exercise (ACE) and The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) also approve Precision Nutrition for its professionals’ continuing education credits. Internationally, Precision Nutrition’s certifications have gained endorsement from the European Register of Exercise Professionals (EREPS) and the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA).

In addition, Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women is a personalized, evidence-based healthy nutrition and lifestyle program, which has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies and helped over 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com.

Engage with Precision Nutrition on social media

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

YouTube

CONTACT: Allie Hartman Precision Nutrition allie.hartman@precisionnutrition.com Kate Davies International Fitness Academy kate.davies@internationalfitnessacademy.com


Recommended Stories

  • Simone Biles Rocks A Tie-Dye Bikini And Reveals Her Washboard Abs Post-Olympics

    “You deserve this Hot Girl Summer Simone 🔥”

  • This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

    During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past

  • Bernie Madoff had toes amputated and shouted about release on death bed, new report reveals

    Failing kidneys and a declining cognitive function made the disgraced financier’s final year in prison a whirlwind of suffering

  • Army soldier mauled by crocodile, saved by colleague

    One man suffered significant injuries to his head, chest and arms, while his rescuer received lacerations to his arms.

  • Austin warns of ‘catastrophe’ as Texas again becomes center of pandemic

    City implores residents to stay home, mask up and get vaccinated as ICU capacity in hospitals dwindles to single digits Downtown Austin, Texas, in March 2021. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP With Covid-19 cases skyrocketing exponentially and intensive care unit capacity in hospitals dwindling to single digits, officials in the Austin area are warning of “catastrophe” as Texas again becomes an center of the pandemic. Austin’s local governments issued an urgent message through their emergency notification

  • NYC's vaccine mandate will test the authority of a 1905 Supreme Court case

    New York City’s plan to ban unvaccinated people from indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues gives legal experts reason to expect the vaccine rule will test the authority of a century-old Supreme Court case. The city’s mayor Bill de Blasio announced the policy during a Tuesday press conference and said its details would be made public and implemented the week of August 16.

  • If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

    It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.RELATED: If You S

  • Florida church reeling after six members die within 10 days amid spike in cases

    For George Davis, a bishop at Impact Church in Jacksonville, getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was an act of faith. He says that he believes in divine creation, and that the shot is a miracle - a sign of God guiding scientists in their attempts to curb a devastating virus. Yet, for his nondenominational congregation, the provenance of a lifesaving tool was not as obvious. The hesitancy was clear from the beginning. When cases surged, some of Davis's congregation, which numbers more than

  • Texas Governor More Concerned With Stopping Mask Mandates Than Stopping the Virus

    Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning mask mandates, but doctors are sounding the alarm that hospitals in the state are filling up

  • DeSantis defends the unvaccinated. Schools, cruise lines and employers raise stakes. Hello sports bets. Farewell dear Bobby.

    It’s Monday, Aug. 9 and the week has not started well for Florida’s governor.

  • Austin, Texas, activates emergency alert system as COVID crisis reaches "critical" point

    Austin, Texas, issued an emergency alert this weekend over the "severely worsening COVID-19 situation," which has reached a "critical" point, officials said.Why it matters: The Warn Central Texas alert system was designed to be activated during a disaster. "Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases," Austin-Travis County Health Authority's Desmar Walkes said in a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • Why refusing the COVID-19 vaccine isn't just immoral – it's 'un-American'

    Many individuals are rejecting the COVID-19 vaccines for personal reasons. Mark Felix / AFP via Getty ImagesDecades ago I helped organize a conference that brought together vaccine skeptics and public health officials. The debate centered on what governments can and cannot demand from citizens, and what behaviors one can rightly expect from others. It took place many years before the current coronavirus pandemic, but many things that happened at that conference remind me of our circumstances tod

  • I’m Vaccinated And Still Got COVID-19. Here’s What A Breakthrough Case Is Like.

    "Alabama is probably the worst spot to get infected with the coronavirus right now, especially if you’re uninsured like me."

  • Austin, Texas, activates emergency alert system for COVID

    In an alert sent via text, city authorities wrote "the Covid-19 situation in Austin is dire."

  • The vaccinated are angry. That's understandable but unproductive, health experts say

    The resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. can be blamed on the unvaccinated, but health experts say blame doesn't help end the pandemic.

  • Big Ben says he’s eating healthy to stay fit, but not following the Tom Brady avocado ice cream diet

    Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he’s willing to do what it takes to stay in shape in the twilight years of his career. Within reason. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger says he has made a point of healthy eating, but he’s not necessarily following the diet of the 44-year-old Tom Brady. “So much was made a week [more]

  • Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks

    Australia's three most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland reported a total of 282 COVID-19 new locally acquired infections on Sunday, with authorities struggling to quell outbreaks of the Delta variant. NSW reported 262 fresh cases, down from the pandemic high of 319 seen on Saturday, with more than five million people in Sydney regions along the coastline under a lockdown for six weeks already. "I urge everybody to please stick to the rules, the health advice, and only leave home if you absolutely have to," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.One woman in her 80s has died overnight bringing the total number of deaths in the current outbreak to 28.

  • What are the best approaches to engage the vaccine-hesitant now?

    Whether you’ve personally lobbied vaccine-hesitant friends and family or are merely shaking a fist at the horrifying news out of hospitals filling up fast again in places like Texas and Florida, it has probably dawned on you that there is no silver bullet that will nudge large numbers of the unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves. Instead, behavioral scientists say it needs to be a multi-pronged approach that could include a broad array of tactics, including mandates in workplaces, government incentives such as direct payments, and the threat of having to pay more for health insurance when you decide to resist vaccination. Businesses of all sizes have already joined the push to win over the vaccine-hesitant by enacting vaccine mandates.

  • A 15-year-old described what it's like to have long COVID, from forgetting the previous day's schoolwork to sitting in the shower to avoid fainting

    Will Grogan, a star student and tennis player, told the New York Times he struggled getting back to school while dealing with long COVID symptoms.

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?