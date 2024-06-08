International Fútbol Academy to merge with Kentucky Rush

Jun. 7—Kentucky Rush and International Fútbol Academy are pleased to announce that — effective June 1, 2024 — the two clubs will merge with a goal of unifying the soccer community in southeastern Kentucky. This strategic move combines the strengths of both clubs, emphasizing their shared commitment to youth soccer development in the region.

The merger will bring together these two soccer programs — creating a unified "Kentucky Rush" — dedicated to providing a comprehensive player development program. This collaboration is designed to offer a clear pathway for players at all stages of development, enhancing opportunities for young athletes of the region to compete at higher levels.

Both IFA and Rush have had the shared mission of fostering the growth of soccer players by emphasizing skill development, competitiveness, and character. Through this merger, Kentucky Rush is able to benefit from IFA's focus on younger teams and now deliver a consolidated and robust training program that supports players beginning as early as U6 age groups and continuing through U19. This merger will build on the existing successes of both clubs, furthering their mission to help young athletes achieve their soccer aspirations.

"We are optimistic about the opportunities this merger with Kentucky Rush brings," said Adrian Ambrosie, of International Fútbol Academy. "By integrating our programs with Kentucky Rush, we can create a more cohesive soccer community that benefits players, coaches, and families throughout southeastern Kentucky. Our commitment to youth development will guide our efforts as we continue to compete at the highest levels."

Armando Cima, Technical Director of Kentucky Rush, added, "This merger represents a positive step forward for soccer in our region. Together, we can offer more comprehensive programs, better structural support and avail all players of the benefits and opportunities of Rush. Kentucky Rush is committed to helping every young soccer player reach their full potential as individuals and players."

The Rush Board will be expanded to allow for former IFA leaders to join as board members and will assume an active role in overseeing and implementing various tasks, including fundraising, communications, facilities, and recruitment,

Additionally, Rush is excited to gain the expertise and character exhibited by IFA's former coaches, many of whom will assume high-level roles within technical/coaching side of Rush.