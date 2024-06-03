Is international call-up another sign Celtic should unleash Lawal?

A successful season for young Celtic defender Bosun Lawal just got even better.

After impressing during a loan spell in English League One with Fleetwood Town, the 21-year-old has now received his first call-up to the senior Republic of Ireland squad.

Lawal made 47 appearances for Charlie Adam's side last term, using his aerial threat to score six times while also assisting twice.

The youngster has been given an opportunity under John O'Shea following an injury to Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele, with Lawal returning to under-21 duty following Tuesday's friendly with Hungary.

While rumours have swirled that English Championship clubs may be looking at Lawal, is international recognition another indication he could bolster Celtic's backline?

Brendan Rodgers' defence was far from flawless despite winning a league and cup double last term, with Cameron Carter-Vickers' injury absences causing problems for the champions.

With just one first-team appearance to his name - a late substitute showing in a 5-0 Scottish Cup win over Greenock Morton - now could be the time to properly introduce Lawal to the fold as Celtic look to kick on next season.