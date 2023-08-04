International Beer Day 2023: Which states (plus D.C.) needed a beer the most last year?

Who needs a beer?!

International Beer Day 2023 is slated for Friday, Aug. 4. But many celebrate the cold beverage often and are in need of finding a one. Some places more than others. According to Google Trends in 2022, where’s which states in the United States searched for “Beer” the most (and least) over the past year:

51. Mississippi

Google rating: 48

50. Alabama

Google rating: 52

49. Utah

Google rating: 54

48. New Jersey

Google rating: 55

47. Florida

Google rating: 56

46. Georgia

Google rating: 57

45. Virginia

Google rating: 57

44. Louisiana

Google rating: 58

43. California

Google rating: 58

42. Arkansas

Google rating: 58

41. Nevada

Google rating: Nevada

40. New York

Google rating: 59

39. Connecticut

Google rating: 60

38. New Mexico

Google rating: 60

37. South Carolina

Google rating: 61

36. Maryland

Google rating: 61

35. Texas

Google rating: 62

34. Kentucky

Google rating: 62

33. Alaska

Google rating: 65

32. Tennessee

Google rating: 65

31. West Virginia

Google rating: 65

30. Oklahoma

Google rating: 65

29. Indiana

Google rating: 65

28. Massachusetts

Google rating: 66

27. Washington

Google rating: 66

26. Hawaii

Google rating: 66

25. Illinois

Google rating: 66

24. North Carolina

Google rating: 66

23. Missouri

Google rating: 67

22. Rhode Island

Google rating: 67

21. Wyoming

Google rating: 67

20. Arizona

Google rating: 68

19. Delaware

Google rating: 68

18. Washington D.C.

Google rating: 70

17. Idaho

Google rating: 71

16. Kansas

Google rating: 71

15. Ohio

Google rating: 72

14. Oregon

Google rating: 72

13. Michigan

Google rating: 73

12. Iowa

Google rating: 73

11. Minnesota

Google rating: 73

10. South Dakota

Google rating: 76

9. North Dakota

Google rating: 78

8. Montana

Google rating: 79

7. Nebraska

Google rating: 79

6. New Hampshire

Google rating: 80

5. Maine

Google rating: 81

4. Colorado

Google rating: 84

3. Vermont

Google rating: 91

2. Wisconsin

Google rating: 96

1. Pennsylvania

Google rating: 100

