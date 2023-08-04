International Beer Day 2023: Which states (plus D.C.) needed a beer the most last year?
Who needs a beer?!
International Beer Day 2023 is slated for Friday, Aug. 4. But many celebrate the cold beverage often and are in need of finding a one. Some places more than others. According to Google Trends in 2022, where’s which states in the United States searched for “Beer” the most (and least) over the past year:
51. Mississippi
Google rating: 48
50. Alabama
Google rating: 52
49. Utah
Google rating: 54
48. New Jersey
Google rating: 55
47. Florida
Google rating: 56
46. Georgia
Google rating: 57
45. Virginia
Google rating: 57
44. Louisiana
Google rating: 58
43. California
Google rating: 58
42. Arkansas
Google rating: 58
41. Nevada
Google rating: Nevada
40. New York
Google rating: 59
39. Connecticut
Google rating: 60
38. New Mexico
Google rating: 60
37. South Carolina
Google rating: 61
36. Maryland
Google rating: 61
35. Texas
Google rating: 62
34. Kentucky
Google rating: 62
33. Alaska
Google rating: 65
32. Tennessee
Google rating: 65
31. West Virginia
Google rating: 65
30. Oklahoma
Google rating: 65
29. Indiana
Google rating: 65
28. Massachusetts
Google rating: 66
27. Washington
Google rating: 66
26. Hawaii
Google rating: 66
25. Illinois
Google rating: 66
24. North Carolina
Google rating: 66
23. Missouri
Google rating: 67
22. Rhode Island
Google rating: 67
21. Wyoming
Google rating: 67
20. Arizona
Google rating: 68
19. Delaware
Google rating: 68
18. Washington D.C.
Google rating: 70
17. Idaho
Google rating: 71
16. Kansas
Google rating: 71
15. Ohio
Google rating: 72
14. Oregon
Google rating: 72
13. Michigan
Google rating: 73
12. Iowa
Google rating: 73
11. Minnesota
Google rating: 73
10. South Dakota
Google rating: 76
9. North Dakota
Google rating: 78
8. Montana
Google rating: 79
7. Nebraska
Google rating: 79
6. New Hampshire
Google rating: 80
5. Maine
Google rating: 81
4. Colorado
Google rating: 84
3. Vermont
Google rating: 91
2. Wisconsin
Google rating: 96
1. Pennsylvania
Google rating: 100