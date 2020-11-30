Internal discipline “on the table” for Broncos QBs

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said on Sunday that he was disappointed in the team’s quarterbacks for their failure to follow COVID-19 protocols and he said Monday that the team hasn’t ruled out disciplinary measures.

Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 and the NFL ruled Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles out after video showed they were not always wearing masks while in meetings with Driskel. Fangio said the team is considering whether to impose any penalties and added that he didn’t think the team would be issuing any suspensions.

“We’re going to consider all that and, again, try to see what the league, if they have anything planned and if not, we’ll take our measures. . . . Everything’s on the table, but right now I would say it’s more the fine mode,” Fangio said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com.

The league has fined several teams for failing to follow COVID-19 protocols and the Broncos were hit with a $250,000 penalty earlier this season. The league has also stripped the Raiders and Saints of draft picks after repeated violations.

Lock, Rypien, and Bortles are set to return on Wednesday as long as they continue testing negative until then.

