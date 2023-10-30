Interim Iowa AD Beth Goetz confirms upcoming Brian Ferentz departure, issues statement

The news that most Hawkeye fans have been waiting on for the better part of the past two seasons finally came to fruition today.

Brian Ferentz will no longer be the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ offensive coordinator following the conclusion of the 2023 season. As expected, that generated a wide range of reactions among the Hawkeye faithful.

An initial report by Hawkeye Insider‘s David Eickholt was confirmed by Iowa interim athletics director Beth Goetz on Monday afternoon.

In her first major move as the interim athletics director, Goetz revealed in a statement that she informed Brian Ferentz he would no longer serve as the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator at season’s end.

Here’s the full statement from Goetz:

“Anyone who loves Iowa football recognizes both the success and challenges that have brought attention to our program this season. Our struggles on offense coupled with the offensive coordinator’s contract make this a unique situation. “After conversations with head coach Kirk Ferentz, coach Brian Ferentz and President Wilson, I informed Brian that our intention is for him to be with us through the bowl game, but this is his last season with the program. Making this known today is in the best interest of the program and its loyal fans; it provides clarity during this pivotal time in the schedule. “It is not my practice to be involved in assistant coaching decisions and certainly not to make public such a change during a season. Our priority is to put all our student-athletes in the best position to have both short-term and long-term success, on and off the field. Our football team has a group of outstanding young men and talented athletes, who at 6-2, have a lot to play for. As a former athlete, I know every opportunity to put on the jersey is a cherished one. “As Hawkeyes, let’s continue to support all our coaches, staff and student-athletes in their pursuit of a Big Ten Championship and bowl game victory.” – Goetz, Iowa interim athletics director said in a statement.

After back-to-back lackluster offensive seasons, former Iowa athletics director Gary Barta amended Brian Ferentz’s contract with designated performance objectives.

The two designated performance objectives were that Iowa must average 25 points per game and win at least seven games this season, including a potential bowl game.

Through its first eight games, Iowa has scored 156 points, or 19.5 points per game.

Iowa would need to score 169 points over its next five games, or average 33.8 points per game in order to meet that 25 points per game mark. If the Hawkeyes make it to the Big Ten Championship game, Iowa would need to score 194 points over its next six games, which equates to an average of 32.3 points per game.

Now, this removes any doubt as to whether or not Brian Ferentz will return in 2024.

