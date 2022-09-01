This interesting stat about Patriots' 53-man roster might surprise you

This stat about Patriots' 53-man roster might surprise you originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' 53-man roster might change a bit before the team's Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 11, but barring any drastic moves, it's going to enter the season as one of the NFL's oldest.

According to Spotrac, the Patriots have the second-oldest roster in the league. The average age is 27.15 years old. The oldest roster belongs to, unsurprisingly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A former Patriots quarterback named Tom Brady who recently turned 45 years old has a lot to do with that.

Here's the top and bottom five rosters in terms of age (as of Wednesday):

Fans might be surprised to see the Patriots rank among the oldest teams, especially after head coach Bill Belichick put 10 rookies on his 53-man roster.

Eleven players, or about 20 percent of New England's roster, are age 30 or older. Four of those players -- safety Devin McCourty (35), quarterback Brian Hoyer (36), kicker Nick Folk (37) and special teamer Matthew Slater (37) -- are 35-plus.

Patriots Talk: Cutdown day and how the Patriots’ offense could improve | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

There's nothing wrong with a little experience, and the Patriots do have plenty of youth up and down the roster, most notably at quarterback. Mac Jones is 23 years old and entering his second season following an excellent rookie campaign. The Patriots also have one of the league's top running back duos in Damien Harris (age 25) and Rhamondre Stevenson (age 24).

If the Patriots can integrate more young players into important roles throughout the season, that would go a long way in helping reload a roster that's seen quite a few veteran departures (and Super Bowl winners) in recent seasons.