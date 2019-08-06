Interesting notes in Eagles’ first unofficial depth chart for 2019

As the Eagles prepare to host the Titans in the preseason opener on Thursday night, the team has released its first unofficial depth chart of the 2019 season.

It's very important to note that these unofficial depth charts are put together by the media relations department. It's not like Doug Pederson handed over his notebook.

But there are some interesting notes:

• Zach Brown is listed as a starting outside backer along with injured Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nigel Bradham is listed as the MIKE. Nate Gerry, Paul Worrilow and L.J. Fort are listed as the backups.

• Ronald Darby (injured) and Avonte Maddox are listed as the starting corners. Interesting to see Maddox get the nod there over Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones. And it's also important to remember that the Eagles use their Nickel defense way more than their base.

• Cody Kessler is listed as the third-string QB ahead of rookie Clayton Thorson. Based on what we've seen at practice, that's accurate, but that doesn't mean Kessler will be on the roster over the fifth-round pick.

• Marken Michel is listed as the Eagles' backup slot receiver. That could have gone to Greg Ward, who is third in line.

• Miles Sanders is listed as the top kick returner, ahead of Corey Clement. Sanders returned kicks at Penn State when he was backing up Saquon Barkley.

Here's the full depth chart:

