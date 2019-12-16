We've heard from the Kraft Sports + Entertainment videographer who filmed the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline two weekends ago.

But ProFootballTalk added notable context Sunday to the statement Dave Mondillo released regarding his role in the New England Patriots' "Spygate 2.0."

Strange but true fact: The statement issued by the Patriots video producer on Sunday regarding last week's incident at the Bengals-Browns game was issued without the knowledge or involvement of the team. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 16, 2019

According to ProFootballTalk, not only did the Patriots not consult with Mondillo about his statement, but they had no idea he was even making one.

If true, that detail would fit the narrative that Bill Belichick and New England's football operations staff have no connection with Kraft Sports + Entertainment, which films and produces the Patriots' "Do Your Job" series.

Belichick has insisted he had no knowledge that Mondillo and his crew illegally filmed the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline while producing a "Do Your Job" episode on a Patriots advance scout.

Even if Belichick wasn't aware, the Patriots reportedly still could be punished for breaking an NFL rule.

That punishment may not come in the near future, however.

The NFL's investigation into the Patriots "has yet to get rolling," ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Sunday night, adding that the NFL has done nothing outside identify the people it wants to interview in the investigation and won't "turn its attention to the matter" until Monday or Tuesday.

That means "Spygate 2.0" may linger as a distraction for the 11-3 Patriots after their 34-13 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Interesting detail about videographer's statement in Patriots-Bengals incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston