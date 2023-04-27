Interested in doggy toys and decor? Buy them at one of these Charlotte pop-up shops
Pop-up shop event season is upon us again. Now that it’s warmer outside, there are several pop-up events planned in the Charlotte area that feature local businesses and vendors that you can buy from.
Shopping small not only supports the local economy, but also allows you to connect with those in the community. Whether you’re looking for clothing, accessories or art, there’s a long lineup of local vendors to support.
Here’s a list of pop-up shopping events set to kick off this spring:
Location: The Giddy Goat Coffee Roasters, 1217 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205
Date: Apr. 27
Time: 5-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Shop from seven local businesses at this indoor pop-up event held at a Plaza Midwood coffee shop. Hosted by local brand Homewurk, there will be clothing, permanent jewelry, home decor and more along with a full-service bar.
Location: Suffolk Punch Brewing, 2911 Griffith St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Date: Apr. 29
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Shop for vintage and second-hand finds at the next Charlotte Vintage Market. There will be over 30 vendors to shop from along with live music, food and drinks. The Charlotte Vintage Market is teaming up with the Charlotte Knights for a pop-up next month at Truist Field and the Charlotte Hornets for one in June.
Location: Rosie’s Coffee & Wine Garden, 940 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28206
Date: May 5, June 2, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oc.t. 6, Nov. 3
Time: 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Every month, Rosie’s Coffee & Wine Garden hosts a pop-up market with local vendors, live music and of course — coffee and wine. Plus, a portion of sales are donated to different local charities each month.
Location: Alexander Homestead, 4717 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215
Date: May 7
Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Cost: $10+
Girl Tribe Pop Up’s next shopping event will showcase dozens of women-owned businesses, including local boutiques, jewelers, artists, and more. You’ll also be able to enjoy food, drinks and music while you shop and stroll through the Alexander Homestead gardens.
Location: 2104 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203
Date: May 7, Jun. 4, Jul. 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, Nov. 5, Dec. 3
Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Held every first Sunday of the month, Front Porch Sundays feature local vendors, food trucks and live music along the rail trail at Atherton Mill. You can shop from over 70 local businesses selling a wide variety of items, from dog toys to handmade jewelry and fresh spices.
Location: 101 W Worthington Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
Date: May 13, Jun. 10, Jul. 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11
Time: 4-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Shop under the stars at the monthly Nebel’s Alley Night Market featuring 32 local vendors. The open-air market pops up in South End every second Saturday of the month from April through November.
Location: King Canary Brewing, 562 Williamson Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117
Date: May 14
Time: 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
King Canary Brewing is hosting a pop-up shop for Mother’s Day. There will be several local vendors to shop from along with live music, lawn games, food trucks, and drinks in the tap room.
Location: The Chamber by Wooden Robot, 416 E. 36th St., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28205
Date: May 20, Jun. 17, Jul. 15, Aug. 18, Sept. 16, Oct. 21
Time: 2-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
The 36th Street Market is a monthly market featuring a lineup of rotating local vendors, live music, craft beer and food trucks.
Location: 1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203
Date: May 21, Jun. 18
Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Camden Commons is a family-friendly event along South End’s main street, Camden Road. Designed to be an “outdoor living room,” you can shop from local businesses, enjoy food, games and live music.
Locations: Multiple
Date: Varies
Time: Varies per location
Cost: Free
Maker’s Market is an organization that partners with different businesses in Charlotte, including breweries and boutiques, to host pop-up events. The market has several events planned around the area through November where you can shop from local crafters, bakers and artists. You can find their full schedule of pop-up events at makersmarketclt.com.