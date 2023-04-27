Interested in doggy toys and decor? Buy them at one of these Charlotte pop-up shops

Pop-up shop event season is upon us again. Now that it’s warmer outside, there are several pop-up events planned in the Charlotte area that feature local businesses and vendors that you can buy from.

Shopping small not only supports the local economy, but also allows you to connect with those in the community. Whether you’re looking for clothing, accessories or art, there’s a long lineup of local vendors to support.

Here’s a list of pop-up shopping events set to kick off this spring:

Indoor Block Party

Location: The Giddy Goat Coffee Roasters, 1217 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

Date: Apr. 27

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Shop from seven local businesses at this indoor pop-up event held at a Plaza Midwood coffee shop. Hosted by local brand Homewurk, there will be clothing, permanent jewelry, home decor and more along with a full-service bar.

The indoor pop-up event, hosted by Homewurk, will feature seven local vendors selling clothing, home decor, dried florals and jewelry.

The Charlotte Vintage Market

Location: Suffolk Punch Brewing, 2911 Griffith St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Date: Apr. 29

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Shop for vintage and second-hand finds at the next Charlotte Vintage Market. There will be over 30 vendors to shop from along with live music, food and drinks. The Charlotte Vintage Market is teaming up with the Charlotte Knights for a pop-up next month at Truist Field and the Charlotte Hornets for one in June.

First Friday Market

Location: Rosie’s Coffee & Wine Garden, 940 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Date: May 5, June 2, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oc.t. 6, Nov. 3

Time: 4-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Every month, Rosie’s Coffee & Wine Garden hosts a pop-up market with local vendors, live music and of course — coffee and wine. Plus, a portion of sales are donated to different local charities each month.

Rosie’s Coffee & Wine Garden holds pop-up events on the first Friday every month.

Girl Tribe Pop Up

Location: Alexander Homestead, 4717 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215

Date: May 7

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cost: $10+

Girl Tribe Pop Up’s next shopping event will showcase dozens of women-owned businesses, including local boutiques, jewelers, artists, and more. You’ll also be able to enjoy food, drinks and music while you shop and stroll through the Alexander Homestead gardens.

Story continues

The next Girl Tribe Pop Up event will be at Alexander Homestead on May 7.

Front Porch Sundays

Location: 2104 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203

Date: May 7, Jun. 4, Jul. 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, Nov. 5, Dec. 3

Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Held every first Sunday of the month, Front Porch Sundays feature local vendors, food trucks and live music along the rail trail at Atherton Mill. You can shop from over 70 local businesses selling a wide variety of items, from dog toys to handmade jewelry and fresh spices.

Nebel’s Alley Night Market

Location: 101 W Worthington Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

Date: May 13, Jun. 10, Jul. 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11

Time: 4-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Shop under the stars at the monthly Nebel’s Alley Night Market featuring 32 local vendors. The open-air market pops up in South End every second Saturday of the month from April through November.

Mother’s Day Market

Location: King Canary Brewing, 562 Williamson Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117

Date: May 14

Time: 1-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

King Canary Brewing is hosting a pop-up shop for Mother’s Day. There will be several local vendors to shop from along with live music, lawn games, food trucks, and drinks in the tap room.

The 36th Street Market

Location: The Chamber by Wooden Robot, 416 E. 36th St., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28205

Date: May 20, Jun. 17, Jul. 15, Aug. 18, Sept. 16, Oct. 21

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

The 36th Street Market is a monthly market featuring a lineup of rotating local vendors, live music, craft beer and food trucks.

Camden Commons

Location: 1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203

Date: May 21, Jun. 18

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Camden Commons is a family-friendly event along South End’s main street, Camden Road. Designed to be an “outdoor living room,” you can shop from local businesses, enjoy food, games and live music.

Maker’s Market

Locations: Multiple

Date: Varies

Time: Varies per location

Cost: Free

Maker’s Market is an organization that partners with different businesses in Charlotte, including breweries and boutiques, to host pop-up events. The market has several events planned around the area through November where you can shop from local crafters, bakers and artists. You can find their full schedule of pop-up events at makersmarketclt.com.