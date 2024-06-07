Interested Club Get Nod Of Approval From Manchester United Star

Manchester United are keen to move on players not in the club’s plans this summer and a star they loaned out last term has now given a nod of approval to a move to Juventus.

While uncertainty reigns over the future of manager Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils have reshaped their structure behind the scenes and are pressing on with some transfer business.

There is expected to be a big churn in players at Old Trafford this summer, with some leaving when their deals expire at the end of this month and others being sold.

One player who could be sold is Mason Greenwood, who spent last term on loan at Getafe and is not now short of suitors, with Juventus one of the clubs interested.

And in a key step, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Juve), Juventus have obtained the forward’s nod of approval for a move through intermediaries.

The striker is believed to be keen to play in the Champions League and is open to a move to Juventus.

However, for the moment the Italian giants do not have the financial capacity to work out a deal with Manchester United.

Juventus are working on preparing the ground for an offer for the striker sometime in the summer transfer window.