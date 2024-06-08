Interest in Tottenham defender and Cash talks with Aston Villa mean three things for Milan

Milan director Geoffrey Moncada is in London to hold talks for several transfer targets, including Aston Villa’s Matty Cash, but Emerson Royal is also on the Rossoneri’s radars, and this means three things for the Rossoneri.

Milan are looking to strengthen their defensive department by buying at least one new right-back, and Aston Villa’s Cash has emerged as a primary target for the Serie A giants.

The Poland international has made 46 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

The Rossoneri are clearly looking for an upgrade on their captain, Davide Calabria, who has had highs and lows at San Siro this season, but there is also a second reason why the Diavoli are looking for a new right-back.

Calabria’s backup Alessandro Florenzi, in fact, had a fallout with Paulo Fonseca at Roma in 2020 and the Portuguese coach is expected to be appointed by Milan now.

Florenzi joined PSG on loan in 2020 but when Fonseca said at a press conference that he wanted to keep the defender at the Stadio Olimpico and that Florenzi had pushed for a move to France, the experienced Italian defender replied on social media by quoting French writer Voltaire: “Love truth, but pardon error.”

With a contract expiring in June 2025, it is not guaranteed that Florenzi will remain at San Siro beyond the summer after Fonseca’s appointment.

Calabria has also entered the final year of his contract at San Siro, and a new right-back joining the team will undoubtedly put more pressure on the Rossoneri captain, who would have to fight for a starting spot in 2024-25.

Cash and Royal could replace both Calabria and Florenzi if they leave but, at the same time, if one of them stays, Milan could still get both defenders from the Premier League as Royal can also play on the left and become a backup to Theo Hernandez in 2024-25.