Interest high around NFL for Vance Joseph if let go by Cardinals

One of the candidates to replace Kliff Kingsbury as the Arizona Cardinals head coach is current defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. He is under contract with Arizona through 2023.

However, depending on the direction the Cardinals go with their new coach, Joseph might be out of a job.

But if that happens, there will be plenty of interest around the league, according to Mike Silver. He is viewed as still a viable candidate to be the Cardinals’ head coach but will draw interest as a DC around the league.

Silver also believes that the division rival San Francisco 49ers could be a real possibility for Joseph if he is let go.

