’There is interest from different clubs’ – Lille’s Yusuf Yazici addresses uncertain future

With his contract set to expire at the end of the month, Yusuf Yazici (27) was expected to leave Lille OSC after the Turkish international rejected an extension, as revealed by Get French Football News. However, in an interview with Sky Sports, he has now seemingly opened the door to remaining with the Ligue 1 side.

Yazici’s journey at Lille has left a bittersweet feeling among the club’s fanbase. Arriving as a hot prospect from Trabzonspor back in 2018, the midfielder has been one of the fan favourites since day one. Crowned Ligue 1 champion with Les Dogues in 2021 alongside fellow Turkish internationals Burak Yilmaz and Zeki Celik, Yazici is now the only one of them remaining in the North of France. Despite some standout performances, such as his hat-trick at San Siro against AC Milan in the 2020 Europa League campaign (0-3), he failed to convince as a regular starter. Successive loans at CSKA Moscow and boyhood club Trabzonspor didn’t really reinvigorate his career, and he will now leave Les Dogues on a free transfer this summer. Some clubs seem to have already added Yazici’s name to their shortlist, but the Turkish international has left the door open for another round with Lille.

Yazici believes he still has ‘many things to achieve’

After a solid season under the tenure of Paulo Fonseca, Yazici has been called up for the Euros with Turkey. The main focus of the forward is to make amends for the disastrous campaign in 2021. After that, he will have to make a decision on his future, which remains unclear: “I know there is interest from different clubs, he said in an interview with Sky Sports. “Sometimes change brings new energy in life. There are still many things I want to achieve. I want to win European trophies at club level. I believe I can do it. Whether I stay or go, Lille will always have a very special place in my heart.” With Bruno Genésio having been recently appointed as Lille’s new head coach, it remains to be seen if the former Rennes coach will count on Yazici or let him go this summer.

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux