‘Interest advanced’: Ornstein has just hinted at who could be Ten Hag’s first signing of the summer

A fresh update tonight from the ever-reliable David Ornstein has confirmed that Manchester United are targeting Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee.

United are yet to make a formal approach to the Serie A outfit in hopes of striking up a deal. However, talks have been held between the board and Zirkzee’s representatives.

🚨 Man Utd exploring deal for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. Interest advanced + dialogue with striker’s camp – 23yo among multiple options. No club-to-club talks yet but #MUFC considering approach + aware of €40m buyout clause in contract @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/krjIMfHzCh — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 18, 2024

One positive from the Reds’ point of view is that there’s no need to delay any potential proceedings by trying to hash out a transfer fee, as the forward’s contract contains a £34 million release clause.

As fans will be well aware, United are having trouble in negotiations with Everton due to their demands for Jarrad Branthwaite, so an exit clause certainly makes discussions less complicated in this case.

Reds have ‘advanced interest’ in Zirkzee

Zirkzee, 23, will be unable to directly speak with the club due to his involvement with the Netherlands at Euro 2024; he received a late call-up to the squad after injured duo Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners were forced to withdraw.

The Dutch international is a graduate of Bayern Munich’s academy and was part of the squad that won the treble in 2019/2020.

