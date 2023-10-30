As interception total climbs for Notre Dame football, so does Mike Mickens' coaching profile

SOUTH BEND — A flurry of seven interceptions in the past two games has pushed the defense of Notre Dame football into a tie for third nationally with 13 on the year.

Pro Football Focus rates the Irish defense in its top 10 of both defensive efficiency and pass coverage, which reflects well on both defensive coordinator Al Golden and cornerbacks coach/defensive pass-game coordinator Mike Mickens.

“I absolutely think Mike Mickens is ready to be a defensive coordinator,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said Monday. “That’s why we gave him the passing-game coordinator title during the offseason. He is a tremendous football coach, schematically and in the fundamentals of playing the cornerback position.”

Mickens, 36, is in his fourth season on staff at Notre Dame. He also worked with Freeman, his former Wayne High School teammate in Huber Heights, Ohio; for two seasons at Cincinnati.

Hired by Freeman after four seasons on staff at Bowling Green, it was Mickens who spearheaded the recruitment of cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, now starring in the NFL with the New York Jets.

“One of the greatest things (Mickens) does is the way he evaluates,” Freeman said. “He’s a great evaluator, and then he’s a great developer of the cornerback position.”

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens yells to players during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

That showed up again last Saturday in a 58-7 win over Pittsburgh.

When sophomore Benjamin Morrison (eight career interceptions) was forced to sit out with a quadriceps injury and fifth-year senior Cam Hart later joined him on the bench with an upper arm issue, the young combo of freshman Christian Gray and sophomore Jaden Mickey stepped into the void.

Both Gray and Mickey grabbed their first career interceptions to spark a second-half blowout.

Oct 28, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (29) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Bub Means (0) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh, which entered 90th nationally in third-down offense, converted just 1 of 10 third downs against the Irish.

During the four-week run of night games against ranked opponents, Notre Dame’s defense allowed a .466 conversion rate (27 of 58). Ten of those conversions (on 17 chances) came in the 17-14 loss to Ohio State.

In its five games against unranked foes, however, the Irish defense is allowing a .286 conversion rate on third down (20 of 70). Mickens’ ball-hawking secondary has much to do with that.

“As far as the schematics, he has a brilliant mind,” Freeman said. “In that defensive room, they’re all collaborative on the game plan, but I firmly believe Mike Mickens is ready to be a defensive coordinator.”

