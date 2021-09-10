Interception sets up Tom Brady’s 100th TD pass to Rob Gronkowski

That is going to be one pass CeeDee Lamb wishes he came down with in the NFL season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The second-year wideout from Oklahoma was targeted over the middle by Dak Prescott. There was a ton of traffic but the pass still found the hands of Lamb, who bobbled the ball into the waiting arms of Bucs’ DB Carlon Davis.

Davis returned the interception but a penalty set the Bucs back to the 35-yard line.

That didn’t upset Tom Brady, who threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game — and second to Rob Gronkowski — to give the Buccaneers a 28-19 lead in the third quarter.

The nine-point difference made it a two-score game. Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein had to be concerned as he missed two field goals and an extra point earlier.

The pass to Gronkowski was the 100th between Brady and Gronkowski of their remarkable careers. Gronkowski has 102 TD receptions total in the regular and postseason.

In case you were wondering who the two not from Brady came from, try Jimmy Garoppolo and Blaine Gabbert.

And there is your trivia for the evening.