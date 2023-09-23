Interception return lifts Milford football over Natick in slugfest

MILFORD - One way or another, the game rested on Nick Araujo's legs.

Milford football faced a fourth down with one yard to go on the Natick 39. The Redhawks called their final timeout with 2 minutes, 16 seconds on the clock trailing by a touchdown.

Though the Scarlet Hawks were within Aaraujo - one of the state's best kickers' - field goal range, or he could have dropped a high punt to the corner, Milford coach Dale Olson opted to use Araujo's legs as a running back for the third play in a row.

"I wasn't giving Natick the football back," Olson said. "We were gonna either win that game there or give it to them there and buckle down like we had all game defensively."

Araujo carried the ball into the hole on the right side and lunged for five game-winning yards before Milford kneeled out the clock. He ran 20 times for 87 yards in the 7-0 victory Friday night. Nine of those runs and 45 yards came on the final drive to put the game away.

Triple threat: Is there anything Milford kicker/running back/linebacker Nick Araujo can't do?

"We couldn't run the football all night, then they put nine guys in the box and we went four, five, six, four, five, six," Olson said. "I was a little disappointed in our offensive play tonight."

Milford's defense carried the load for the second week in a row. The Scarlet Hawks posted a shutout for the second week in a row and have allowed just seven points all season in the third quarter of the opener at Bridgewater-Raynham.

"We have one of the best defenses in the state. I personally thing we have the best defense in the state," Milford linebacker Andrew Rivera said.

Rivera delivered the game-winning score when the stepped in front of a Natick pass and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown with 2:30 on the third quarter clock. He read the route then extended both arms to haul the pass in. The Redhawks caught up to him at the 10, but Rivera juked a tackler and cruised across the goal line.

"I'm just trying to get in the end zone," Rivera said. "He was about to cut me off. I would have had to go out of bounds, but I just saw it and cut it back."

Natick threatened that slim lead to open the fourth quarter. The Redhawks marched 43 yards in 12 plays to the Milford 25 behind quarterback Jesse Gagliardi. He ran six times and threw four passes on the drive, gaining 32 yards on the ground and nine in the air. Gagliardi finished with 14 carries for 58 yards and threw for 96 yards.

But Milford's CJ Farrell knocked away potential game-tying touchdown pass with 5:40 remaining. Natick never got the ball back.

O captain: 'Something I think about before I go to sleep.' Milford's Dew takes role seriously

Farrell would have factored in another key moment if not for a penalty. He returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown with 5:43 on the first half clock, but a block in the back brought it back.

Milford also missed two field goals in the first half, while Natick misfired on one.

Gagliardi connected for a 44-yard deep shot with Arnold Kawere (two catches, 51 yards) on Natick's opening possession, but Araujo forced a fumble on the next play to end the drive.

"The defense has been lights-out. We need to fix the offense a little bit because that's not Milford football," Olson said. "We're about grinding people and running the football. We'll be better next week (at Attleboro 6 p.m. Thursday), I promise you that."

Contact Kyle Grabowski at kgrabowski@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @kylegrbwsk.

