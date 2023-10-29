'Interception of the day?': NFL praises Germaine Pratt's INT of Brock Purdy

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) and linebacker Germaine Pratt

The San Francisco 49ers had a 1st-and-goal at the Cincinnati Bengals' 8-yard line late in the third quarter of Sunday's NFL Week 8 game at Levi's Stadium, looking to tie the game.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy's pass was tipped by Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, who caught his own deflection for an interception to preserve Cincinnati's lead.

It was Pratt's fifth regular-season interception in five seasons with the Bengals, and second in three games.

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson intercepted Purdy's next pass.

"And that is a back-breaker," CBS analyst Tony Romo said of Wilson's INT.

Social media reactions:

You can't teach that type of play that Germaine Pratt just made.



Pratt and Logan Wilson are both former defensive backs. The Bengals drafted them because of their instincts with the ball in the air. Maybe the most technically impressive play of Pratt's career. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) October 29, 2023

Germaine Pratt just made a ridiculous play to pick off Brock Purdy and take away points from SF — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 29, 2023

