Inter yet to agree terms of new deal with Lautaro Martinez

Newly crowned Serie A champions Inter are yet to agree terms over a new deal with striker Lautaro Martinez.

While Martinez recently mentioned that there should be no problems when it comes to him signing a new deal with the Nerazzurri, it seems as if parties are facing difficulties in the saga.

Corriere della Sera state today that there is still a rather prominent gap between the amount offered by Inter and what Martinez’s entourage wants in the new deal. His entourage has made it clear that they want €12 million per season as part of the new deal for the first season, €14 million per season in the second season and €16 million in the second season.

And as of now, the potential figure for Martinez is quite similar to the €110 million release clause that existed in his deal last summer but it was then removed. Nobody amongst the parties wants an exit but the situation is causing an annoyance at Inter about the demands put forward.

Initially, terms over a deal were agreed by the two parties until Martinez’s entourage put forward new demands.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN