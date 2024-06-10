Inter warn Roma about transfer of Italy midfielder Frattesi – report

Tuttosport reports Roma are interested in Inter midfielder Davide Frattesi, but the Nerazzurri won’t sell the Italian ace for less than €45m this summer.

Roma have not only targeted Juventus star Federico Chiesa but are also interested in another Italy international: Inter midfielder Frattesi.

The 24-year-old is a product of Roma Academy and De Rossi would love to bring him back to the Stadio Olimpico. However, according to Tuttosport newspaper, the Nerazzurri have informed the Giallorossi that they may consider selling Frattesi only for a €45m offer.

Frattesi joined Inter on loan with an obligation to buy from Sassuolo last summer. The whole operation was worth €33m, and Roma earned almost €10m, having a 30% sell-on clause on the Italian midfielder.

This means Roma would practically pay €35m rather than €45m this summer, but this sort of deal still seems highly unlikely. According to the report, Roma will listen to offers for Houssem Aouar and try to bring in a new dynamic central midfielder.

Frattesi was not a regular starter at Inter in 2023-24, but still contributed to the Nerazzurri’s impressive campaign with eight goals and five assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Frattesi scored the winner in Italy’s 1-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday night and may start for the Azzurri against Albania in the Euro 2024 debut on Saturday.