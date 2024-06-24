Inter wait for opening Bayern bid for Calhanoglu and make contract decision

Multiple reports in Italy claim Inter won’t offer Hakan Calhanoglu a contract extension with a pay rise despite interest from Bayern Munich who will soon make an opening bid.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have pounced on Inter star Calhanoglu, irritating Inter given that the Turkey international seems willing to move to Germany.

Inter wait for opening Bayern bid for Calhanoglu and make contract decision

La Gazzetta dello Sport, Il Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport newspaper all report the same thing on Monday morning. The Nerazzurri have not received communication from the player or Bayern Munich, but they expect an opening bid from the Bavarians in the next few hours.

There is a feeling that Calhanoglu could use Bayern Munich’s interest to get a pay rise at the Stadio Meazza, but according to all Italian sports papers, Inter are unwilling to offer him an improved contract given that Calhanoglu already earns nearly €7m, including add-ons, more than Italy star Nicolò Barella who has recently signed a contract extension until June 2029.