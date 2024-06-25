Inter ultras thank ‘idol’ Calhanoglu after rejecting Bayern Munich

Inter ultras have publicly thanked Hakan Calhanoglu for his rejection of Bayern Munich interest. ‘Unlike others who follow money, you chose love!’

The midfielder had been the subject of speculation around his future, with reports in German and Turkish media suggesting an offer of up to €70m was in the works.

Calhanoglu shut down at least some of the discussion by insisting he was “extremely happy” at Inter and had no intention of leaving.

This was met with joy and gratitude from the Curva Nord group of ultras, who published an Instagram Story.

“Hakan Calhanoglu, we knew what kind of a person who were and today we got the confirmation! Unlike others who followed the God of Money, you chose the love of your people and those colours you feel are yours!

“Actions always come ahead of words. Now that you are with us… you will burst the net… Idol!”

Inter revitalised Calhanoglu

The 30-year-old Turkey international is still at EURO 2024 with Vincenzo Montella’s squad, but took the time to comment on the Bayern Munich rumours.

Calhanoglu only recently signed a new contract with Inter to June 2027, having joined as a free agent from rivals Milan in the summer of 2021.

He was instrumental in winning the Scudetto and Supercoppa Italiana, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists in 40 competitive games this season.