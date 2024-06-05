Inter at TST: second match on 5 June at 23:00 CEST

After the defeat to La Bombonera in their debut at The Soccer Tournament (TST), Inter are preparing to get back out there. The next game will be on 5 June at 23:00 CEST when the Nerazzurri will face Gracie F.C.. They will be after their first win of the prestigious 7-a-side tournament in Cary, North Carolina, USA.

THE ARRIVAL

On Wednesday, the squad met up in Cary with the various representatives from all over the world. The Nerazzurri took part in photos before heading out for the first training session.

INTER 4-6 LA BOMBONERA

The first game ended in a 4-6 defeat for Inter on Thursday at 14:45 CEST against La Bombonera. It was a bitter result for the Nerazzurri who put in a good performance until the very end, looking to get back level. The game was hard-fought in the first half with the first 45 minutes ending with a 3-2 lead for the opposition despite a splendid free-kick goal from Marco Materazzi and one for Di Felipe. Many chances for both sides in the second half but La Bombonera managed to make it 5-3. According to the rules of the tournament, the winning side has to score 6 goals, so 3 minutes of extra time were played with Inter scoring through Rodrigo before we conceded the sixth.

On the evening of 5 June, the Nerazzurri will face Gracie F.C. at 23:00 CEST on matchday 2 of Group D. The Inter squad is made up of Inter Legends – including Marco Materazzi, Tommaso Berni, Borja Valero, Giorgos Karagounis and Francesco Colonnese - who have been joined by players from the Inter Academy, Inter Club and Inter Campus, as well as international talents and content creators linked to the Club.

THE SCHEDULE

5 June

INTER 4-6 La Bombonera

5 June

17:00 EDT/23:00 CEST, INTER vs. Gracie F.C.

6 June

16;00 EDT/22:00 CEST, INTER vs. Banheiristas F.C.