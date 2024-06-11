Inter at TST: the activities continue

The Nerazzurri's activities continue at The Soccer Tournament, which is taking place in Cary, North Carolina. At the weekend, the Club took part in various events aimed at increasing brand awareness in the United States, broadening its presence with Inter-related fan engagement activities.

MEETING AMERICAN SPORTING CHAMPIONS

TST has provided an opportunity for Inter to increase its visibility in the USA. The Nerazzurri have been involved in a series of prestigious activities, starting with the shirt exchange between Marco Materazzi and Roy Makaay, who faced each other when Inter faced Bayern Munich during the Champions League group stage in 2006/07. Inter jerseys were then given to three big champions. The first to receive a shirt was Chris Paul, an NBA star and co-owner of the association that organises TST. The next jersey was handed to JJ Watt, an NFL great and part of the Burnley Football Club squad at the tournament. Finally, a jersey was reserved for former NFL player and wrestler Pat Mcaffee, who is now an American Sport Analyst in various sports. He played for Concafa FC in the tournament. And not forgetting the meet-up with Marcio Amoroso, who once played for Udinese and Parma in Italy and featured for Borussia Dortmund at TST.

THAT'S NOT ALL

At TST, a Lega Serie A X Inter stand was also erected, where various entertainment activities dedicated to all spectators took place. Fans were able to have their photos taken with the Scudetto trophy and get involved in the Fast Feet Challenge, with the influencer Oussifooty and Marco Materazzi competing against each other. The stand was visited by two American influencers and creators, namely Sabino Curcio, who hosts Growing Up Italian, and Gianluca Conte, known as QCP. Sabino Curcio produced social content with Berni and Jelani, imitating Nerazzurri celebrations from the season just gone. He then starred in an interview with Marco Materazzi, at the end of which they ironically took each other on in a challenge dedicated to typical Italian gestures. Meanwhile, QCP created social content dedicated to Inter's 20th Scudetto and, together with Borja Valero, Spanish and Italian cuisine. Both influencers then received personalised shirts. Furthermore, there was a Meet&Greet with Borja Valero and Karagounis, who also took part in a photo and autograph session with local fans.