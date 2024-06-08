Inter’s transfer priority revealed as goalkeeper search continues

Brazilian goalkeeper Bento remains Inter‘s priority despite interest in Genoa‘s Josep Martinez, Matteo Moretto reports.

Football Italia transfer expert Moretto reports the latest update on Inter’s search for a new goalkeeper.

The Nerazzurri have been monitoring Brazil international Bento for a long time, but talks with Athletico Paranaense aren’t progressing as fast as Inter would like.

In his latest column on Caught Offside’s Daily Briefing, Moretto said that Bento remains Inter’s priority and that the asking price for the 24-year-old is around €20m- €25m.

Moretto confirmed that Inter are monitoring potential alternatives on the market, including Genoa’s Martinez who would be cheaper than the Brazilian.

However, the Serie A champions will continue talks with Athletico Paranaense hoping to bring Bento’s price down.

Other sources have linked Inter with two other Serie A goalkeepers: Udinese‘s Maduka Okoye and Lazio‘s Christos Mandas.

Inter are planning to buy a new second-choice keeper this summer and prepare him to become a regular starter from 2025-26.