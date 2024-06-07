Inter thanks Cristian Chivu

The most important objective of every Youth Sector is to help young lads become footballers, and, above all, men. Cristian Chivu perfectly embodied this spirit by showing great values ​​on the pitch and then passing them on following his many experiences in the Nerazzurri dugout. Just listen to the comments that his players have dedicated to him over the years. Many of them have been with Chivu since the Under 14s, the age level where his adventure on the sidelines began in the summer of 2018: a new journey always coloured by the Nerazzurri after having won everything as a footballer wearing our jersey. Then, head coach experiences with the Under 17 and Under 18 teams, before being called to take over the Primavera in the summer of 2021, an important and stimulating test for an ambitious man like him. In the 2021/22 season, he won the Under 19 Scudetto league title, the tenth in Inter's history, which came at the end of an exciting and almost perfect second half of the season. Both in the semi-final against Cagliari and in the final against Roma, his side fought back to be crowned champions, traits of a team that Chivu always wanted: a hungry group, with character and mentality, capable of reacting to difficulties until achieving victory. Cristian Chivu leaves Inter after lifting trophies with our colours on the pitch and in the dugout. To wish fond farewell, Inter organised an evening full of emotions, stories and football, with an aperitif that brought the team, staff and club together at Inter HQ. Thank you, boss, and good luck!