Inter sign Marie Detruyer
MILANO - Inter have announced that Marie Detruyer will join the Nerazzurri. The Belgian midfielder, born in 2004, has signed a contract with the club until 30 June 2027.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
For three minutes, Mr. October laid out in stunning detail what it was like to be a Black player in Alabama in 1967.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
After highlighting some players who boosted their fantasy basketball stock for next season, it's time to see who's on the opposite end of the spectrum after the NBA Playoffs.
Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium has never seen anything quite like the South American explosion that radiated throughout the massive arena Thursday night.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Birmingham-Southern College's baseball team is finally finished after an 11–10 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater at the Division III College World Series.
Birmingham-Southern fell behind 7–0 in its Division III College World Series matchup with Salve Regina and couldn't overcome the deficit in a 7–5 defeat.
The Chiefs were presented with their Super Bowl LVIII rings last week in a private ceremony.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss if rematches are bad for college football, react to kick off times for the College Football Playoff, and remember the Pac-12 after its death.
The United States Golf Association paid tribute to the late golfer, who had earned his way into the U.S. Open
Other countries provide a safety net for their track & field selection process to the Olympics. The U.S. does not, setting up a cutthroat but fair test to make the U.S. Olympic team.
Only one non-SEC team has made the College World Series championship in the past four seasons: Oklahoma, which is about to join the SEC.
The trade marks a homecoming for Caruso, who started his career with the franchise, while sending Giddey to Chicago as a young playmaker.
Bryson DeChambeau, suddenly the man of the people, holds a three-stroke lead heading into the final round of the 124th U.S. Open.
Garcia tested positive for Ostarine soon after his win over Devin Haney.
College athletics has always been about the money. But with corporate logos on fields and jerseys, it's about to get a whole lot more obvious.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.