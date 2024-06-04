Inter shareholders approve new Board of Directors

Advertisement
MILANO - F.C. Internazionale Milano S.p.A. today approved the new composition of the Club’s Board of Directors at a Shareholders’ Meeting held at Palazzo Parigi Hotel in Milano.

Following the Shareholders’ Meeting, the first meeting of the Board of Directors was duly conducted, during which Giuseppe Marotta was confirmed as President.

The Board consists of:

  • Giuseppe Marotta, President and CEO Sport, FC Internazionale Milano

  • Alessandro Antonello, CEO Corporate, FC Internazionale Milano

  • Alejandro Cano, Managing Director and Co-Head of Europe for Oaktree’s Global Opportunities strategy

  • Katherine Ralph, Managing Director in Oaktree’s Global Opportunities strategy

  • Renato Meduri, Senior Vice President in Oaktree’s Global Opportunities strategy

  • Carlo Ligori, Associate in Oaktree’s Global Opportunities strategy

  • Delphine Nannan, Senior Vice President in Oaktree’s Luxembourg office

  • Fausto Zanetton, CEO of Tifosy Capital & Advisory

  • Amedeo Carassai, Independent Director, FC Internazionale Milano

  • Carlo Marchetti, Independent Director, FC Internazionale Milano