Inter shareholders approve new Board of Directors
MILANO - F.C. Internazionale Milano S.p.A. today approved the new composition of the Club’s Board of Directors at a Shareholders’ Meeting held at Palazzo Parigi Hotel in Milano.
Following the Shareholders’ Meeting, the first meeting of the Board of Directors was duly conducted, during which Giuseppe Marotta was confirmed as President.
The Board consists of:
Giuseppe Marotta, President and CEO Sport, FC Internazionale Milano
Alessandro Antonello, CEO Corporate, FC Internazionale Milano
Alejandro Cano, Managing Director and Co-Head of Europe for Oaktree’s Global Opportunities strategy
Katherine Ralph, Managing Director in Oaktree’s Global Opportunities strategy
Renato Meduri, Senior Vice President in Oaktree’s Global Opportunities strategy
Carlo Ligori, Associate in Oaktree’s Global Opportunities strategy
Delphine Nannan, Senior Vice President in Oaktree’s Luxembourg office
Fausto Zanetton, CEO of Tifosy Capital & Advisory
Amedeo Carassai, Independent Director, FC Internazionale Milano
Carlo Marchetti, Independent Director, FC Internazionale Milano