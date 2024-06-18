Inter set for showdown talks with Genoa for Josep Martinez

Fabrizio Romano reports that Inter are set to meet Genoa to finalise a deal to sign Josep Martinez, who has already agreed to personal terms with the Nerazzurri.

Spanish goalkeeper Martinez has emerged as Inter’s priority target after the Serie A champions failed to reach an agreement with Athletico Paranaense for Bento.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Nerazzurri directors are set to meet Genoa soon to finalise a deal for the ex-RB Leipzig keeper, who has already agreed to personal terms with the Serie A champions.

According to the report, Inter and Genoa haven’t yet identified which Nerazzurri player will move to Marassi as a part of the deal.

Previous reports linked Martin Satriano with a move to Genoa given that the Grifone are long-time admirers of the Uruguayan striker.

Martinez kept eight clean sheets in 36 appearances across all competitions with Genoa in 2023-24.

The 26-year-old joined the Grifone from RB Leipzig on a loan deal with an option to buy for €3.5m in 2022.