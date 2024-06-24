Should Inter sell Calhanoglu amidst Bayern Munich interest?

Bayern Munich are reportedly gearing up to submit an opening offer for Hakan Calhanoglu, but is it a smart idea for Inter to sell their star midfielder?

The 30-year-old midfielder, who is contracted to the Nerazzurri to June 2027, played a leading role in Simone Inzaghi’s squad this season, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists as his team cruised to the Scudetto, proving himself to be one of the best midfielders of the campaign.

Calhanoglu is currently away at the European Championship with Turkey, but that hasn’t stopped the endless transfer market machine as recent reports claim that Bayern Munich are seriously interested in a summer move, contacting his entourage. An opening bid is expected in the coming hours.

Should Inter sell Calhanoglu?

Calhanoglu has reinvented his career since joining Inzaghi’s Inter squad back in the summer of 2021, dropping into a deeper role in the midfield, acting more as a playmaker or regista in front of the defence instead of playing as a number 10.

He has shined in this role, being a vitally important figure in the midfield, able to spray creative passes across the pitch whilst also being willing to charge forward and get involved in attacks. In the 2023-24 Serie A season, he completed 72 passes per 90 minutes on average, 3.77 shot-creating actions per 90 and took 1.83 shots per 90.

Replacing Calhanoglu would be no easy feat for Inter, although their recent acquisition of Davide Frattesi may have already solved this problem, especially as he’s already had a year to settle under Inzaghi.

On the other hand, Inter may welcome the sale of Calhanoglu this summer, especially if he’s trying to use Bayern Munich’s interest to secure a richer contract at the club. He currently earns around €7m net per season including add-ons, more than talismanic figure Nicolo Barella.

The Turkish midfielder could also bring in a hefty sum, possibly in the region of €60-70m, which would give the Nerazzurri an important boost to their summer transfer market objectives, allowing Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio to further strengthen Inzaghi’s squad ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Calhanoglu will turn 31 next season, and this could be the last summer for Inter to earn a significant amount whilst also making important savings on their wage bill, making a sale an intriguing but divisive option.