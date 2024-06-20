Inter scout Ndoye during Switzerland’s Euro 2024 draw with Scotland

Inter director Dario Baccin was in the stands of the RheinEnergieStadion to keep a close eye on Bologna and Switzerland forward Dan Ndoye ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Nerazzurri have slowly been heating up ahead of the transfer market, focusing on setting up new deals for stars like Lautaro Martinez, Nicolo Barella and coach Simone Inzaghi before turning their attention to their targets.

Inter are in the process of setting up a deal with Genoa for goalkeeper Josep Martinez, who has been heavily tipped as a strong candidate to take over from Yann Sommer between the posts in the near future. They’re also keen to make a move for Rossoblu forward Albert Gudmundsson.

Inter scout Ndoye

Gianluca Di Marzio details how Inter deputy sporting director Baccin attended the Euro 2024 clash between Switzerland and Scotland at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne to closely follow Ndoye, who started as a striker in a 3-4-1-2 system.

The Nerazzurri have already been following the 23-year-old forward across the Serie A season with Bologna, where he mostly featured as a winger, scoring three goals and providing five assists across 38 games.