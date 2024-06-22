Inter reject Bayern Munich’s approach for Hakan Calhanoglu

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing Inter’s Hakan Calhanoglu but the move has been rejected by the Nerazzurri.

La Repubblica have added details to reports that have talked about Bayern’s interest in Calhanoglu, stating that the Bavarian giants have genuine interest in the Turkish midfielder and the player would be interested in the possibility of playing for them. His entourage has opened up to the possibility of the move too.

Bayern offered a fee of €40 million to Inter and put forward a wage of €8 milllion per season to the Turk, who is playing at EURO 2024 for his country. Inter have rejected the offer and they do not consider Calhanoglu to be a transferrable entity in the summer. Simone Inzaghi considers him to be a very important part of the side and Inter also feel the same.

Bayern took some time to consider whether to make another offer or not, but they have decided to move on to other targets.

