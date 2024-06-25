Inter reach agreement with Genoa for Josep Martinez

Serie A champions Inter are closing in on Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez, with the two clubs having now agreed a transfer fee for the 26-year-old.

The Spanish shot-stopper is entering the final year of his contract in the port city and I Grifone need to cash in before he’s allowed to leave as a free-agent.

The initial proposition from Genoa was a cash plus player deal, but the Nerazzurri were in favour of a cash only settlement. Following a brief stand-off, the two parties now look to have arrived at an amicable agreement with Inter paying an initial €13M for Martinez which would increase to €15M with bonuses and add-ons.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, their are still a few details to iron out but the pink journal states that the deal should be completed by the weekend, allowing the Martinez to join up with his new team-mates at their summer training camp in early July.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN