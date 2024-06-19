Inter Pushing For Manchester United Linked Goalkeeper

Inter Milan have scheduled fresh talks with Genoa today as they push to sign Manchester United goalkeeping target Josep Martinez.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper had a solid last season at Genoa and has been heavily linked with a move away this summer.

Inter have agreed personal terms with the Spaniard but they are yet to reach an agreement over a fee with Genoa.

Manchester United have been pressing forward with an attempt to sign him but Inter are not giving up on the chase as well.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Inter are set to hold more talks with Genoa over a deal for Martinez this summer.

It has been claimed that a new meeting has been scheduled between the two clubs in Milan today.

Inter will seek to get close to agreeing on a deal with Genoa who want €20m from Martinez’s sale.

Talks over including a player as part of a deal have not taken off but Inter will hope to make some progress in negotiations today.