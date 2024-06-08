Inter, PSG and Atletico Madrid could scrap pre-season tour of China

Inter, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid could be forced to cancel a planned summer tour of China after reports the local organisers failed to pay their contracts.

There was meant to be a pre-season tour of matches including the city of Chengdu in late July.

Other teams involved in the games were meant to include PSG and Atletico Madrid, but they all could be in serious doubt now.

According to Spanish site Relevo, the local organisers have not yet paid the promised money for this tour and there are serious doubts as to whether it will go ahead.

Inter forced to reconsider China tour

It is not the first time that a Chinese tour has fallen apart, because the Argentina national team called off its two games and instead ended up playing in the United States of America.

Inter are also less likely to want matches in China now that they are no longer owned by Chinese company Suning.

They lost control of the club when failing to repay a loan worth €385m including interest to American fund Oaktree.