Inter progress in negotiations for Genoa goalkeeper Martinez

Inter are advancing in negotiations for Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez and expected to do a deal for €15m plus bonuses, despite interest from Bournemouth.

The search is on for a shot-stopper who can be understudy to and eventual heir to Yann Sommer, as Emil Audero returns to Sampdoria after his loan period.

According to Sky Sport Italia, talks are progressing well with Genoa for Martinez, who impressed in his debut Serie A season.

Martinez hot on Inter radar

The offer on the table is currently €13m plus a further €2m in add-ons, whereas the Grifone are asking for closer to €18m.

A deal could be done by splitting the difference at €15m plus bonuses, or possibly the inclusion of a player exchange in the package.

Players who could be sent over to Genoa include Martin Satriano, Gaetano Oristanio and Niccolò Corrado.

Martinez is 26 years old and came through the youth academies of Barcelona and Las Palmas before his move to RB Leipzig.

He was loaned to Genoa in 2022 and they made the move permanent last summer for €3.5m.

Premier League side Bournemouth are also known to be interested in his services.