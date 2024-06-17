Inter prepare offer for Real Betis teenager Alex Perez – report

Inter are reportedly preparing to submit an offer to LaLiga side Real Betis for the 18-year-old defender Alex Perez, according to updates from Matteo Moretto on Monday evening.

The Nerazzurri are planning to lodge an initial loan offer with an option to buy for the Betis teenager, who is yet to feature for the senior side in a competitive fixture.

Perez, who is eligible to play for both Spain and Mozambique at international level, joined the youth set-up at Real Betis two years ago in the summer of 2022, switching over from his local side Rayo Vallecano.

It is understood that he is currently under contract with Betis until the summer of 2025.

Moretto reports that negotiations are about to enter a ‘hot’ phase, and that Inter are optimistic about getting a deal done.

Inter’s next moves in the transfer market

The 2023-24 Scudetto winnders have not yet made any official signings for next season, although they are expected to welcome Porto striker Mehdi Taremi and Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, both on free transfers, once their respective contracts are up at the end of June.