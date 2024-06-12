Inter open talks and consider swap deal for Genoa keeper Martinez

Inter have opened preliminary talks to sign Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez and are planning to include Martín Satriano in a player-plus-cash swap deal.

Defending Serie A champions Inter want to sign a new, young goalkeeper this summer and prepare him to permanently replace Yann Sommer in 2025-26.

Bento remains high on the Nerazzurri agenda, but talks with Athletico Paranaense are stalling so the Serie A giants are looking for alternative targets.

Football Italia transfer expert Matteo Moretto reports on X, formerly Twitter, that Inter have begun informal talks with Genoa for their goalkeeper Martinez.

Genoa’s asking price is €20m, but the Nerazzurri will try to lower their demands.

Moretto reports the Grifone are admirers of Inter striker Satriano so the Argentinean could be included in the deal even if he’s not the only player Inter can possibly offer to Genoa.

Martinez, 26, is a former Barcelona academy player and joined Genoa from RB Leipzig on a permanent transfer in 2023 after a one-year loan at Marassi.

The Spaniard kept eight clean sheets in 36 Serie A appearances in 2023-24.