Inter nearing move for Genoa’s Josep Martinez

Serie A champions Inter are nearing a move for Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez, who seems likely to end up at the Nerazzurri this summer.

Sky Italia have reported about the Italian champions’ chase of the goalkeeper, stating that talks have already taken place between the two clubs regarding an agreement. Latest contacts have also taken place and this has brought parties closer, which can mean that the deal gets sealed soon.

Genoa currently want €18 million for the player, but Inter’s offer of €13 million plus €2 million is also a good starting point for the two parties. The likelihood is that players could be introduced in the move and one could be Martin Satriano.

Genoa are already looking at potential replacements and Real Oviedo’s Roman is an option on their shortlist and so is Zion Suzuki of Saint-Truidense.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN