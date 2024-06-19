Inter’s move for Genoa’s Josep Martinez to close this week

Inter are closing in on a deal for Genoa’s Spanish goalkeeper Josep Martinez. The Nerazzurri are hoping to finalise the move this week and it could also conclude tomorrow.

The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in the port city and Inter boss Simone Inzaghi wants Martinez to compete for a starting place with current number one Yann Sommer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, personal terms have already been negotiated, with Martinez expected to pen a five-year deal initially worth €1.5M a season.

Now the two clubs must agree on a transfer fee. Genoa’s initial asking price was €18M but reports suggest that Inter prefer a cash plus player option with Il Grifone receiving one on Inter’s young up and coming stars. Satriano, Oristanio, Zanotti and Pio Esposito are understood to be the makeweights.

Gazzetta writes that Genoa boss Alberto Gilardino may even try to convince the Nerazzurri to part with two of their players as part of any deal.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN