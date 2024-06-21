Inter Milan Youngster Torn Between Genoa & Venezia But Spain International’s Move Remains On Right Track

Inter Milan youngster Gaetano Oristanio has two options on the table, but Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez should sign for the Nerazzurri regardless.

The 26-year-old custodian emerged as the club’s favorite candidate to replace Emil Audero.

The Italian champions would like to sign the Spaniard initially as a backup for Yann Sommer, and he’ll have the opportunity to present his claim for a starting berth in the future.

As we reported yesterday, Oristanio’s inclusion in the operation with Genoa could be the key to unlocking Martinez’s transfer to Inter. The Spain international would cost the Beneamata 10 million euros plus Oristanio.

But while the 21-year-old appeared destined to join the Grifone, a new option surfaced yesterday.

Venezia sporting director Filippo Antonelli held a meeting with his Inter counterpart Piero Ausilio. The summit took place at the Nerazzurri’s headquarters.

The two parties discussed a potential move for Oristanio, as well as Tanner Tessmann.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via FcInterNews, the Nerazzurri and Oristanio are now facing a dilemma.

Just like Genoa, Venezia are offering 5 million euros to sign the attacking midfielder. The latter spent the last campaign on loan at Cagliari.

But as the pink newspaper explains, the Oristanio situation won’t derail Josep Martinez’s switch to Inter.

Josep Martinez Will Still Join Inter Milan Despite Late Oristanio Twist

Even if the young Italian chooses to go to Venezia, the Nerazzurri will still find a solution with Genoa over the goalkeeper.

For instance, the Italian champions could use the cash generated from Oristanio’s sale to sign Martinez for 15 million euros in a cash-only operation.

Moreover, Inter could insert other youngsters as exchange pawns. The source names Uruguayan striker Martin Satriano and young Italian right-back Mattia Zanotti as possible candidates.

The two players were on loan at Brest and St. Gallen respectively.